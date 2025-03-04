Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro Launched in India: Price and Specs

Nothing has launched two new smartphones for the Indian and the global market. The company has launched the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. Both the smartphones will go on sale via Flipkart in India. The design of these devices is what stands out when you land the first look on them. In a truly Nothing style, these devices come with an exclusive design that will make them stand apart from anything out in the market. Let's take a look at their price and specifications here.









Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro Price in India

Nothing Phone (3a) has launched in India for Rs 24,999 for the base 8GB+128GB variant while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 26,999. The Phone (3a) Pro has launched for Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB+128GB. There are two more variants with 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 31,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.

There are instant bank discounts available. Users can get up to Rs 2,000 isntant discount and up to six months of no cost EMI with HDFC Bank and IDFC First Bank. There are also offers for OneCard users.

Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro Specifications in India

Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro both have a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode, 1,080x2,392 pixels resolution, 2,160Hz PWM frequency support, and up to 3000nits of peak brightness and Panda Glass protection.

Nothing Phone (3a) series runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The devices will boot with Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15 out of the box. Nothing has said that these devices will get three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 50MP sensor at the front.

Nothing Phone (3a) also comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, a similar ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front.

The new and updated Glyph interface at the rear comes with support for 10 new ringtones and notification sounds. Both phones have a 5000mAh battery with support for 50W wired charging.