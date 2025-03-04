Proximus Global Partners with Nokia to Expand Network API Solutions: MWC25

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Collaboration to Enhance API-Driven Innovation, Enabling Developers to Leverage 4G, 5G, and Advanced Network Capabilities.

Highlights

  • Proximus Global integrates network APIs into Nokia’s Network as Code platform.
  • Partnership enables fraud prevention, network slicing, and private 5G solutions.
  • Nokia’s Network Exposure Platform supports GSMA’s Operator Platform standards.

Belgium-based telecommunications company Proximus Global has announced a partnership with Nokia to enhance network API solutions, supporting developers in building enterprise applications. The collaboration will integrate Proximus Global's network APIs into Nokia's Network as Code platform while enabling Nokia to leverage Proximus Global’s telco market presence to expand the reach of its CAMARA and 5G APIs.

Expanding Developer Access

This collaboration aims to bridge telecom and various industry sectors, allowing enterprises and operators to utilise API capabilities in areas such as network slicing, fraud prevention, and 5G private networks. Nokia's Network Exposure Platform and Enterprise API Hub will provide developers with access to Proximus Global’s 4G and 5G network capabilities.

Nokia said its Network Exposure Platform is an implementation of the GSMA Operator Platform, a standard for a common platform exposing operator capabilities to developers.

"Proximus Global has traditionally offered a rich set of communication API through our CPaaS offering. We aim now to complement these with network API to allow enterprise and developers to easily access network capabilities. Our collaboration with Nokia will strengthen our API capabilities, and the work we are doing with developers, all with the aim of providing Proximus Global enterprise and wholesale customers with new, value-added solutions," said the Chief Product Officer at Proximus Global, and CEO of Telesign.

Real-World Applications

Applications under this partnership include real-time fraud prevention using location data and network slicing for high-demand events such as concerts.

Nokia's Head of Network Monetisation Platform emphasised the collaboration's role in expanding Proximus Global's network integration into developer ecosystems while ensuring choice, flexibility, and security.

Network Monetisation

Since launching Network as Code in 2023, Nokia said its API ecosystem has grown to 55 partners, including BT, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, StarHub, Telefonica, Telecom Argentina, Google Cloud, Infobip, Elmo, and Rapid's API hub. With this partnership, both companies aim to accelerate API-driven innovation and network monetisation across the global telecom landscape.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

