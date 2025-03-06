Airtel, Jio, and Vi are Unhappy with Government over Satellite Broadband

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have been asking the government to create a level-playing field betwen the satellite broadband players and the terrestrial network companies. The three private telecom companies represented by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) have said multiple times that they don't want to see administrative allocation of spectrum to satellite broadband companies. The satellite communication (satcom) companies have, however, said that they want administrative allocation as that is the global standard.









Much recently, S.P. Kochhar, director general, COAI, said, "COAI has been advocating that satcom should be used for enhancing the coverage in uncovered rural areas and that there should be a level playing field between terrestrial service providers and satellite communication service providers in all other areas. This important issue has not been addressed by DoT or by TRAI. This non-addressal will adversely affect investors’ sentiments."

The government has said that it is open to considering giving spectrum on an administrative basis to the satcom players. Elon Musk had approved the views of the Indian government. Satellite companies across the globe get spectrum in an administrative manner. To bid for spectrum that will be shared and used by many players doesn't make sense for the satcom companies.

The statement from COAI comes right when union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Indian government is open to embrace the global space broadband players at the MWC (Mobile World Congress), 2025, at Barcelona, Spain.

COAI is saying that it should be "same service same rules". Where the telcos need to bid for the expensive spectrum, the satcom companies will get it directly without much hassle. The government is yet to announce a final decision on the matter.