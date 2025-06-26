Nothing Buds 2a Now Selling in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

  • Nothing Buds 2a are now selling in India.
  • Nothing is soon going to launch multiple new products not only in India but also in the international market.
  • The company hsa scheduled a launch event on July 1, 2025.

Nothing Buds 2a are now selling in India. Nothing is soon going to launch multiple new products not only in India but also in the international market. The company hsa scheduled a launch event on July 1, 2025. This launch event will see the arrival of two new products from the company including the Nothing Phone (3) and the Nothing Headphone (1). These two will be the flagship products from the company and before their arrival, tthe company has launched the Nothing Buds 2a and are now selling it in the country. The company has listed the proiduct on Flipkart and its price details are out.




Nothing Buds 2a Price in India

Nothing Buds 2a are priced in India at Rs 2,199. They are available in three colour options - Black, White and Red. The pricing can be reduced further if you have select Axis Bank cards because with them, users will get cashbacks too.

Nothing Buds 2a Specifications in India

Nothing Buds 2a comes with support for Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The wireless range of the connectivity is 10 meters. The battery life of the Buds 2a comes with 35.5 hour support, at least that's what the company claims.

It can support 42db Smart Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The earbuds have one year warranty. The Buds 2a have a 12.4mm driver inside and are Dirac tuned with Ultra Bass support. The earbuds look like a decent option for anyone looking for earphones in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.

They have petty much everything a user wants, on paper. The early experience of the earbuds by customers will determine how they do in the market in the long run. For now, you can grab them via Flipkart in case you wish to.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

