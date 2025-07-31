Vivo T4R 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Vivo T4R 5G has launched in India. The company has launched yet another T series phone in the market, which will likely help with boosting the sales volumes in Q2 FY26. The Vivo T4R 5G joins the long list of T4 series devices Vivo has launched already in the Indian market including the Vivo T4 Lite, Vivo T4x, Vivo T4 Ultra and the vanilla Vivo T4. This phone comes powered by a MediaTek chipset, and sports a super cool design. Check out the design from the link below. Let's go ahead with the price and complete list of specifications.









Vivo T4R 5G Price in India

Vivo T4R 5G has launched in India in three variants:

8GB+128GB = Rs 19,499

8GB+256GB = Rs 21,499

12GB+256GB = Rs 23,499

Users will get Rs 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank credit cards. The device will go on sale from August 5, 2025.

Vivo T4R 5G Specifications in India

Vivo T4R 5G is the country's slimmest quad-curved display phone. The phone has launched in India with a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and comes with SGS Low Blue Light certification. It also has HDR10+ certification. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM which could be further expanded by another 12GB virtually and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 15 based Funtouch OS 15 out of the box. The phone further comes with IP68 and IP69 certification.

At the rear, there's a dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony primary camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. For selfies, the phone has a 32MP sensor at the front. There are plenty of AI features as well. The phone has a 5700mAh batter with support for 44W fast-charging.