DoT Slashes Telecom Equipment Security Testing Fees by Up to 95 Percent



In a major push to enhance ease of doing business and reduce regulatory burdens in the telecom and ICT sectors, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced a sharp reduction—up to 95 percent—in security test evaluation fees for telecom and ICT equipment. The revised fee structure, effective August 1, 2025, falls under the Communication Security Certification Scheme (ComSec), a key component of the broader Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) framework, according to a Ministry of Communications announcement made on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Focus on Supporting MSMEs

The new fee structure aims to make the security certification process significantly more affordable for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), particularly domestic manufacturers and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Under the revised structure, the fee for Group A equipment has been reduced from Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 10,000; for Group B, from Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 20,000; for Group C, from Rs 2,50,000 to Rs 30,000; and for Group D, from Rs 3,50,000 to Rs 50,000. The categorization is based on the complexity and duration of testing required for different types of equipment.









Exemptions Extended to Govt R&D Institutions

Additionally, all government R&D institutions, including CDOT and CDAC, have been granted full exemption from security test evaluation fees for applications submitted until March 31, 2028. This measure is intended to support public sector innovation and accelerate the development of indigenous telecom technologies.

Simplified Procedures for Specialized Equipment

The DoT has also introduced procedural simplifications for security testing of Highly Specialized Equipment (HSE) and End-of-Sale/End-of-Life products, further easing compliance obligations. The Ministry noted that products such as IP Routers, Wi-Fi Customer Premises Equipment (CPEs), and 5G Core Session Management Functions (SMFs) are subject to mandatory testing, while Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and Optical Networking Terminals (ONTs) remain under voluntary certification, with fee exemptions valid through August 31, 2025.

The National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS), a unit under DoT, has been tasked with implementing the security testing and certification processes under the ComSec scheme. As per the updated rules, OEMs, importers, and dealers intending to sell, import, or deploy telecom equipment in India are required to obtain security certification via the MTCTE portal.

India's Vision

This reform is part of the Telecommunications (Framework to Notify Standards, Conformity Assessment, and Certification) Rules, 2025, and is expected to enhance India's position as a global hub for telecom security testing and certification.

"This fee reduction is expected to bolster the competitiveness of Indian telecom manufacturers, stimulate local innovation, and provide a more straightforward pathway to market entry for both domestic and international Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). This is in line with the government's objective to make India a hub for telecom security testing and certification. By aligning the testing requirements with international security standards, the DoT is working toward ensuring the long-term security and integrity of the nation's telecom infrastructure," the Communications Ministry said.