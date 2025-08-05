oneplus watch 2 price in india falls

OnePlus Watch 2, a powerful smartwatch from the company is available in India at a discounted price. The company had launched the smartwatch for Rs 27,999. The watch has now been heavily discounted on Amazon India. Further, there are bank offers for more discounts. It has a large AMOLED display and support for IP68 rating. Let's take a look at the updated price of the OnePlus Watch 2 in India.









OnePlus Watch 2 Price in India

OnePlus Watch 2 is priced at Rs 14,749 in India right now. The Watch 2 can be discounted further by up to Rs 1,474 with an SBI card. There's also Amazon Pay cashback offer. This would lower the price to Rs 13,275. This is an amazing offer from the company.

OnePlus Watch 2 Specifications in India

OnePlus Watch 2 runs on WearOS 4. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 + BES2700 (dual chips for performance and better efficiency) coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It can last up to 100 hours if the battery is in Smart Mode. The smartwatch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with support for 1000nits of peak brightness.

It has dual-frequency GPS for accurate tracking of runs and activities. There's support for 100+ sports mode supported by the smartwatch.