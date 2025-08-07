Vi Business to Deploy 12 Million Smart Meters Across India in Three Years



Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi), has announced plans to enable 12 million smart meters across India over the next three years. "This brings Vi Business to the forefront of India's smart utility transformation, furthering the development of a robust, adaptable, and environmentally responsible energy infrastructure," Vi Business announced on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Aligns with India's Smart Grid Mission

The rollout aligns with the India Smart Grid Mission and aims to accelerate the adoption of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and IoT solutions nationwide. According to Vi, the deployment of smart and prepaid electricity meters is expected to help power distribution companies (DISCOMs) reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and provide consumers with immediate insights into their energy consumption patterns.

IoT Smart Central Platform

Vi Business said central to this initiative is its IoT Smart Central platform, which provides comprehensive visibility and control across millions of connected meters. "Drawing on over five years of experience managing smart meters in India, Vi Business has showcased its expertise in the field of AMI, by building scalable and resilient solutions for the evolving energy landscape," the company added.

The company has developed structured processes for both pre- and post-onboarding of smart meters, enabling rapid integration across multiple regions. Vi Business also ensures high levels of data security through telco-grade protocols and operates a dedicated IoT Lab for pre-deployment testing and certification—playing a crucial role in ensuring faster and more reliable AMI rollouts.

Pioneering Efforts Since 2018

Commenting on the development, Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at Vi, said, "We are pioneers in the smart meter energy ecosystem, first to deploy smart meters in 2018 and first to launch innovations like the IoT lab. We continue this commitment with an aim to deploy 12 million smart meters to reduce energy losses, improve efficiency and enhance consumer experience across India."