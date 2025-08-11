realme p4 series india launch soon

Realme P4 series will launch in India soon. This launch will be for the affordable phone lookers. The company hasn't revealed many details of the devices in the series. There will be two phones in the series - Realme P4 and Realme P4 Pro 5G. Note that the Realme P4 Pro 5G hasn't been officially confirmed. The device has been circulating online. One thing which is confirmed is that the series is making its way to India. It is confirmed via the microsite that's visible on Flipkart. Lets' take a look at the other details about the device available online.









Realme P4 Pro 5G Spotted on Geekbench

Realme P4 Pro 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench (most likely). An unannounced Realme device has been spotted with the model number RMX5116. Its single core score was 1216 and multi-core score was 3533.

The phone has an octa-core chipset with one core clocked at 2.80 GHz and there are four cores at 2.40 GHz. Then there are three cores clocked at 1.84 GHz. The phone is likely Realme P4 Pro 5G.

The phone could likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. It could likely come with 12GB of RAM.