Realme P4 Series India Launch Soon

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Realme P4 Pro 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench (most likely). An unannounced Realme device has been spotted with the model number RMX5116. Its single core score was 1216 and multi-core score was 3533. 

Highlights

  • Realme P4 series will launch in India soon.
  • This launch will be for the affordable phone lookers.
  • The company hasn't revealed many details of the devices in the series.

Follow Us

realme p4 series india launch soon

Realme P4 series will launch in India soon. This launch will be for the affordable phone lookers. The company hasn't revealed many details of the devices in the series. There will be two phones in the series - Realme P4 and Realme P4 Pro 5G. Note that the Realme P4 Pro 5G hasn't been officially confirmed. The device has been circulating online. One thing which is confirmed is that the series is making its way to India. It is confirmed via the microsite that's visible on Flipkart. Lets' take a look at the other details about the device available online.




Read More - Vivo V60 5G India Launch Tomorrow: Check its Camera

Realme P4 Pro 5G Spotted on Geekbench

Realme P4 Pro 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench (most likely). An unannounced Realme device has been spotted with the model number RMX5116. Its single core score was 1216 and multi-core score was 3533.

The phone has an octa-core chipset with one core clocked at 2.80 GHz and there are four cores at 2.40 GHz. Then there are three cores clocked at 1.84 GHz. The phone is likely Realme P4 Pro 5G.

The phone could likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. It could likely come with 12GB of RAM.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

I am glad that 3+41 is working on your Samsung handset.

Vodafone Idea 5G Reaches Kolkata

Faraz :

https://telecomtalk.info/bsnl-has-leased-12502-towers-to-private-telcos-most-to-jio/979456/

Govt Asks BSNL to Improve Quality of Service in Four…

Cryogenic :

If it's so much better than fiber connection, then why don't they increase its speed and data cap? Why are…

Jio Claims Its UBR-Based Technology Is Better Than Fiber Due…

Pratul :

Hey Kumar, it looks like BSNL still does not have a proper license to install fresh towers at both these…

Govt Asks BSNL to Improve Quality of Service in Four…

rahul_yadav :

In MP BSNL 4G works well in cities and small towns but when you go outside on the highways it…

Govt Asks BSNL to Improve Quality of Service in Four…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments