tecno spark go 5g india launch confirmed

The phone will also support no-network communication via Tecno's Free Link app. This will allow users to make calls or send messages without any celluar connectivity.

  • Tecno Spark Go 5G will come to India soon.
  • The phone will be another affordable Spark series device.
  • The Tecno Spark Go 5G will launch in India on August 14, 2025.

Tecno Spark Go 5G will come to India soon. The phone will be another affordable Spark series device. The Tecno Spark Go 5G will launch in India on August 14, 2025. The launch will take place at 12 PM, according to an Amazon microsite. The phone will be an affordable 5G option for the users. It will pack a huge battery for the users and will weigh around 194 grams.




The phone will also support no-network communication via Tecno's Free Link app. This will allow users to make calls or send messages without any celluar connectivity. The phone will also come with AI features such as the Ella AI assistant. Tecno Spark Go 5G will support Indian languages like Tamil, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, and Hindi. The phone will also support tools like Google's Circle to Search and AI Writing Assistant.

The phone will likely be priced under Rs 10,000. It will have a huge battery, weigh decent, and will help the telcos in monetising 5G faster. The 5G networks of Vodafone Idea is also spreading in India quite fast and there's already 5G availability from Jio and Airtel throughout India.

