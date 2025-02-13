Telia Norway Achieves 1.6 Tbps Data Transmission Between Oslo and Trondheim with Ciena



Telia Norway and Ciena have announced that a recent trial achieved 1.6 Tbps through a single optical channel over a 656 km route between Oslo and Trondheim using Ciena's WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) equipment. The route, among the country’s busiest, included seven reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers (ROADMs), according to Ciena's statement on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Norway is Emerging as a Data Center Hub

"Global businesses are increasingly seeing Norway as a highly desirable destination for constructing data centers, as we have an advantageous combination of affordable energy and favorable climate conditions," said the CTO of Telia Norway, adding that, this technology milestone with Ciena shows the company's ability to build scalable network that can handle bandwidth demands.

“WL6e can help Telia Norway create the foundation of a new optical fabric designed to support the burgeoning demands of AI and data-centric applications. WL6 can also help position Telia Norway to support the increasing interest in Norway as a prime location for data center construction, capitalizing on the country's affordable energy and favourable climate," added Virginie, Hollebecque, Vice President, EMEA, Ciena.

Ciena's WL6e transceiver

According to the official release, Ciena’s WL6e transceiver is the first to leverage 3nm silicon, delivering significant efficiency gains by reducing space and power consumption by 50 percent per bit. It enables 1.6 Tbps single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM deployments and maximizes network coverage for 800G connectivity.