Xiaomi 15 Launch Date, OnePlus 13 Mini Battery Tipped

Xiaomi has shared that on March 2, 2025, it will launch the Xiaomi 15 series for the global market. We could see two devices launching here - Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

  Xiaomi, a Chinese OEM (original equipment maker), is soon going to launch the Xiaomi 15 series for the global markets.
  The Xiaomi 15 series will be the company's flagship phone series for the global market in 2025.
  The launch will take place at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, 2025 in March.

Xiaomi, a Chinese OEM (original equipment maker), is soon going to launch the Xiaomi 15 series for the global markets. The Xiaomi 15 series will be the company's flagship phone series for the global market in 2025. The launch will take place at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, 2025 in March. In China, Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 15 Ultra later this month. It is very much possible that the company brings the device for the global markets at the MWC 2025. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be powered by the top of the line mobile chip from Qualcomm - Snapdragon 8 Elite. The Xiaomi 15 series is going to continue bringing camera co-engineered with Leica.




Read More - Vivo T4x Launch Soon in India, Could Feature 6500mAh Battery

Read More - Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Launched in India, Check it Out

At the same time, OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 13 Mini. The mini device here could actually pack a huge capacity battery of 6000mAh+, at least that is what Digital Chat Station (DCS) has shared. The OnePlus 13 Mini could come with a 6.3-inch screen, which is quite smaller than the regular OnePlus 13.

Read Here - Vivo V50 Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

For the global markets, the OnePlus 13 Mini could be launched with a different name - OnePlus 13T. The OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to be launched only in China for now. The launch is expected to take in the first half of 2025. It is expected to come with powerful specifications and retain most of what you have seen in the OnePlus 13. The OnePlus 13 Mini or the OnePlus 13T could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a chip also featured in the OnePlus 13.

