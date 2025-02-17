Fal Raises USD 49 Million to Scale AI-Powered Video Infrastructure



Fal, an AI infrastructure platform for media creation, has raised USD 49 million in Series B funding led by Notable Capital and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Kindred Ventures, and First Round Capital. This brings fal's total funding to USD 72 million. As part of the investment, Jennifer Li (a16z) and Glenn Solomon (Notable) will join the company's Board of Directors, the company announced in a statement this month.

AI for Video Generation

"Fal is redefining how businesses scale generative AI for media," the company said, adding, "Unlike traditional AI infrastructure, fal's proprietary inference engine is purpose-built for the demands of real-time video—where milliseconds matter and performance is non-negotiable."

The platform optimises model performance, cutting costs and latency by up to 10x while processing over 100 million daily inference requests with 99.99 percent uptime.

Powering the Generative Media Revolution

Fal reported that it powers a community of over 1 million developers worldwide, driving the growth of AI-driven applications across industries. More than 50 enterprise customers—including Quora, Canva, and Perplexity—use Fal's platform to generate billions of assets (images, videos, voice, and audio) each month, powering their generative media applications.

Fal noted that AI-generated video is the next big wave. "Last year, AI transformed image generation, and fal focused on accelerating images and audio for users. This year, video is becoming the centerpiece of generative AI innovation," the company said, adding, "Enterprises are turning to Fal to serve high-performance video models, and Fal is ready to deliver."

With this funding, the company said it is focusing on three key initiatives:

Fal is expanding its cloud infrastructure, transitioning from thousands of Hopper GPUs to tens of thousands of Blackwell GPUs to support enterprise-scale AI video production.

The company is also launching a community-driven model marketplace featuring Whisper, Flux, and Stable Diffusion benchmarks while expanding its engineering, research, and sales teams to drive "the next wave of AI-driven creativity."

Industry Leaders Endorse fal

"fal currently powers 40 percent of Poe's official image and video generation bots. The fal team is one of the fastest-moving organizations we work with and consistently goes the extra mile to optimize inference and ensure great user experience. We are excited to work together to scale both of our platforms as the incredibly rapid progress in AI continues and we make it accessible to the world," said Adam D’Angelo, CEO of Quora.

"fal's platform has been instrumental in accelerating our AI innovation journey. We love the flexibility of the platform and the extensive model offering." Morgan Gautier, Head of Generative AI Experiences at Canva.

"I believe the future of image and video search is AI-driven. fal is our trusted infrastructure partner as we scale Perplexity's generative media efforts," Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity.

“More and more established companies and startups are launching and scaling image, video and audio-based generative AI. These companies need an inference partner who can provide performance, reliability, and strong unit economics. Everyone we’ve spoken to in this market raves about fal," said Glenn Solomon, Managing Partner, Notable Capital.

"We are witnessing one of the most transformative shifts in media and creativity. fal is building the foundation for generative media infrastructure, enabling imagination to be delivered quickly and reliably for users," added Jennifer Li, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz.

With its latest funding, Fal aims to become the backbone of AI-driven media, delivering high-performance solutions to meet the demand for generative video.