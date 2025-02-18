TV Broadcasters have a New Problem in their Hands

Reported by Tanuja K 0

While many of the companies have secured permission from IN-SPACe, there are quite a few who haven't. From April 1, 2025, if these companies fail to secure permission from IN-SPACe, their satellites won't be allowed to broadcast.

Highlights

  • The traditional DTH (Direct-to-Home) broadcasting TV industry in India has been struggling since OTT (over-the-top) platforms have come into the market.
  • There's a new problem now looming over their heads to add to their troubles.
  • TV viewers in India could see disruption in the service from networks such as Sony, ZEE and Star from April 1, 2025.

The traditional DTH (Direct-to-Home) broadcasting TV industry in India has been struggling since OTT (over-the-top) platforms have come into the market. There's a new problem now looming over their heads to add to their troubles. TV viewers in India could see disruption in the service from networks such as Sony, ZEE and Star from April 1, 2025. As per a government mandate, the foreign satellites operating in India will have to get IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) approval to provide space-based communications or broadcasting services in the country.




While many of the companies have secured permission from IN-SPACe, there are quite a few who haven't. From April 1, 2025, if these companies fail to secure permission from IN-SPACe, their satellites won't be allowed to broadcast. This will not affect the OTT content or delivery, of course. However, broadcasters will have to face troubles if these satellite companies aren't able to secure permission, according to an ET report.

More clarity around the permissions is expected to come by the end of this month, the report added. Further, there could be a scenario where the government extends the timeline to secure the permission. This would be a crucial time for the broadcasters as high-attention events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and more will be taking place.

Many of the companies that haven't secured permission have already submitted their requests. However, it is a time-consuming process. Shifting to Indian satellites isn't a very feasible solution for the broadcasters as there are capacity constraints. The decision of the government in the matter will be crucial towards the health of the already struggling DTH industry.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

