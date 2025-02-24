Globe Tests Nokia’s Network Exposure Platform to Enhance Security in Financial Services

Collaboration to Leverage Nokia’s Network Exposure Platform (NEP) for Strengthening Fraud Prevention and Security Solutions.

Highlights

  • Globe Telecom is partnering with Nokia to boost cybersecurity for financial institutions.
  • The initiative aims to help businesses develop security-focused applications.
  • Nokia is working with Google Cloud, Infobip, and Global Logic to expand API monetization.

Globe Telecom Partners with Nokia to Enhance Security for Banks Using Network APIs
Globe Telecom, one of the Philippines' largest telecommunications operators, has partnered with Nokia to provide banks and other enterprises with enhanced security using network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Nokia announced on Monday, February 24. Globe Telecom already uses a host of other Nokia solutions, including 5G RAN.

Also Read: GlobalLogic and Nokia Partner to Accelerate 5G Enterprise Solutions with Network APIs




Globe is Testing Nokia's NEP

As part of the collaboration, Globe is testing Nokia's Network Exposure Platform (NEP) to expand and simplify its API offerings, enabling businesses to develop security-focused applications. With cyber threats on the rise, Globe aims to equip financial institutions with fraud prevention tools leveraging its network infrastructure.

"APIs provide access to deep functionality and data within networks, allowing application developers to utilize those network capabilities to build new use cases for their customers," Nokia said.

"With cyberattacks on banking services accelerating, it is crucial that we make available the latest network-powered technologies to our enterprise customers and help them safeguard against fraud," said Globe's Head of Service Planning and Engineering. "We are now at the stage of testing how Nokia’s NEP can support our customers in the banking and enterprise sectors with security verification tools to prevent fraudulent transactions."

Also Read: StarHub Partners with Nokia to Drive Network Monetisation Through APIs

Standardizing API Development

Nokia's NEP aligns with GSMA Open Gateway and the Linux Foundation CAMARA, both of which drive standardised API development globally. The platform integrates with Nokia's Network as Code initiative, which connects telecom networks with application developers.

Since its launch in 2023, Nokia said its ecosystem has grown to 48 partners, including BT, Orange, StarHub, Telefonica, and Telecom Argentina.

Expanding API Monetization

Additionally, Nokia is collaborating with Google Cloud, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) platform providers like Infobip, and system integrators such as Global Logic to expand its API monetization efforts. Nokia recently acquired Rapid, a global public API hub.

Also Read: Nokia Acquires Rapid’s Technology Assets to Expand Network API Ecosystem

"Nokia NEP will help Globe Telecom organize, control, and secure the way its network is integrated into developer ecosystems and platforms, ensuring choice, flexibility, and security in creating new application use cases," said Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.

