TRAI’s New Proposal Around Private 5G Could Make Telcos Very Unhappy: Report

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is considering allowing the enterprises and businesses in India to set up their own private 5G network. This is not possible as per the current rules. However, TRAI has a new proposal for the private 5G network setup in India which could make it possible, only if the government approves. This would allow many major enterprises and organisations in India to set up private 5G networks at a much lower cost. This is the enterprises won't need to lease spectrum from the telcos or get the telcos to set up the network for them.









Read More - Jio Delivered Fastest 5G SA Speeds Globally in Q4 2024: Ookla

With the new proposal for the authorisation regime, the enterprises would directly get the spectrum from the government and set up their private 5G network, said an ET report.. This would irk the telcos majorly. That is because private 5G is a way for them to monetise 5G and if the government administratively allocates 5G spectrum to enterprises, telcos will likely oppose the move. This will not only hurt the business of the telcos, but the telcos would likely argue that it creates an uneven playing field.

Read More - Airtel Offers 25+ OTTs and TV Connection with Rs 599 Broadband Plan

The telecom operators have also openly opposed the administrative allocation of airwaves to the satellite communication (satcom) companies for providing connectivity services. So there is no chance that they would be comfortable with this new proposal from TRAI. However, the enterprises would be very happy from this development. India currently has very limited number of private 5G networks. This is due to the higher cost of setting up and maintaining the networks. However, if they can set it up directly without needing the telcos, India could witness a rise in the number of enterprises using private 5G.