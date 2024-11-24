Airtel’s Wynk is Saying Goodbye, But the Music Lives On with Apple Music



Wynk Music, India's top music streaming app by downloads and daily active users is preparing to shut down its operations, marking the end of its journey in the digital music streaming landscape. Launched in September 2014 by Bharti Airtel, the app achieved significant milestones, including crossing 1 lakh downloads in just four days. By January 2019, Wynk had surpassed 100 million installs.

Wynk Music Milestones

In August 2022, Wynk launched Wynk Studio, a platform aimed at helping independent artists monetise their music and reach a broader audience. This was followed by Wynk adding Dolby Atmos support to the music streaming platform in August 2023 and venturing into film music distribution with Love All. Wynk Studio artists also reached a remarkable milestone with their songs surpassing 1.7 billion streams on the Wynk platform.

Airtel’s Decision to Shut Down Wynk Music

However, in August 2024, on the same day that Airtel and Apple announced their partnership, Bharti Airtel also announced its decision to shut down Wynk Music by the end of the year.

Wynk Music Bids Farewell to Users

Bharti Airtel has officially announced that Wynk Music will cease operations by the end of 2024. So, as we enter the new year, 2025, the platform will no longer be available to users. Notifications are already being sent to customers, with the SMS stating:

"Dear Wynk user, thank you for humming along and dancing away to your Wynk playlist. By the end of 2024, Wynk app will no longer be available, but the music won't stop. Now, get Apple Music and stream over 100 million songs ad-free."

Airtel’s Strategic Partnership with Apple

In August 2024, Airtel and Apple announced a strategic partnership to offer exclusive Apple TV+ and Apple Music services to Airtel customers in India. As part of this collaboration, Airtel Xstream customers with premium WiFi and postpaid plans can access Apple TV+ content, while all Airtel users can access Apple Music. Wynk Premium subscribers will also receive special Apple Music offers, Airtel announced at the time.

Apple Music Offer for Airtel Customers

Airtel is offering an "Apple Music" promotion to both its prepaid and postpaid customers. Customers can check their eligibility on the Manage page of the Airtel Thanks app. Under this offer, eligible prepaid customers will receive up to 6 months of free Apple Music subscription, while eligible postpaid customers will get a 6-month free subscription. Postpaid customers must provide consent for the Apple Music Add to Bill option at Rs 119 per month after the free subscription period ends. These offers are available to both Android and iOS users.

Looking Ahead

As Wynk Music prepares to bid farewell, Airtel plans to enhance the music-listening experience for its customers in India through exclusive Apple Music offers, which will be available to Wynk Premium users. We can anticipate Airtel rolling out Apple Music and Apple TV+ offers to its customers sooner or later.

Farewell, Wynk Music

If you're a Wynk Music user with playlists and favourites saved, it's time to prepare and plan your music experience accordingly. Farewell, Wynk Music – a memorable chapter in India's music streaming story - from all of us at TelecomTalk.