Jio AirFiber Available for 50 Days at Just Rs 1111: Offer Details Here

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The new Jio AirFiber offer is only being given to the customers who are already its 5G users. Jio is sending a message to its 5G customers saying that they can book an enjoy a new AirFiber connection for 50 days at the cost of just Rs 1111.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator is giving its 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) connection under a major offer right now.
  • However, this is an offer exclusively meant for Jio 5G customers.
  • Jio AirFiber is now available throughout the country or in most places.

Follow Us

jio airfiber available for 50 days at

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator is giving its 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) connection under a major offer right now. However, this is an offer exclusively meant for Jio 5G customers. Thus, if you aren't a Jio 5G user, then you are unlikely to get this offer. Jio AirFiber is now available throughout the country or in most places. Jio has by far the largest FWA connection user base in India amongst all the operators. With the AirFiber service, Jio is targeting to add almost 1 million homes every month in the near future, said Kiran Thomas, president of Jio Platforms Ltd. Let's take a look at this new offer from Jio.




Read More - Airtel Gains Revenue Market Share as Jio and Vi Lose in Q2 FY25: Report

Jio AirFiber New Offer for 5G Customers

As mentioned, the new Jio AirFiber offer is only being given to the customers who are already its 5G users. Jio is sending a message to its 5G customers saying that they can book an enjoy a new AirFiber connection for 50 days at the cost of just Rs 1111. This is very cheap considering 50 days is more than 1.5 months.

Read More - Jio Adding Active Users Even as Overall Base Declines

Not just this, the company is also waiving the Rs 1000 installation fee for customers with this offer. Until now, under the Diwali offer, Jio was waiving the installation fee for a new AirFiber connection with the 3, 6, and 12-month plans. However, now even with this 50-day offer, customers can get free installation. The message was verified by TelecomTalk, and this offer is being sent to the Jio 5G customers. If you have also received this offer, do let us know in the comments.

Jio AirFiber has plans which bundle OTT (over-the-top) benefits and come with up to 1 Gbps of download speeds.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

they better update tarang sanchar portal too

TRAI Directs Telecom Providers to Display Coverage Maps on Websites

Faraz :

That's the problem with Vi in C- circles and BSNL in north & East India, They both are non-existent at…

TRAI Directs Telecom Providers to Display Coverage Maps on Websites

SCKPA :

Open network site malfunctioning for a long time of approx 2 years.

Airtel customers will now be able to see network coverage…

SCKPA :

I have used and currently using single sim of BSNL. Same issue. Without towers how can a operator cover most…

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

Sujata :

This thing was supposed to be implemented from 1st October, 2024.

TRAI Directs Telecom Providers to Display Coverage Maps on Websites

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments