Jio AirFiber Available for 50 Days at Just Rs 1111: Offer Details Here

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator is giving its 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) connection under a major offer right now. However, this is an offer exclusively meant for Jio 5G customers. Thus, if you aren't a Jio 5G user, then you are unlikely to get this offer. Jio AirFiber is now available throughout the country or in most places. Jio has by far the largest FWA connection user base in India amongst all the operators. With the AirFiber service, Jio is targeting to add almost 1 million homes every month in the near future, said Kiran Thomas, president of Jio Platforms Ltd. Let's take a look at this new offer from Jio.









Jio AirFiber New Offer for 5G Customers

As mentioned, the new Jio AirFiber offer is only being given to the customers who are already its 5G users. Jio is sending a message to its 5G customers saying that they can book an enjoy a new AirFiber connection for 50 days at the cost of just Rs 1111. This is very cheap considering 50 days is more than 1.5 months.

Not just this, the company is also waiving the Rs 1000 installation fee for customers with this offer. Until now, under the Diwali offer, Jio was waiving the installation fee for a new AirFiber connection with the 3, 6, and 12-month plans. However, now even with this 50-day offer, customers can get free installation. The message was verified by TelecomTalk, and this offer is being sent to the Jio 5G customers. If you have also received this offer, do let us know in the comments.

Jio AirFiber has plans which bundle OTT (over-the-top) benefits and come with up to 1 Gbps of download speeds.