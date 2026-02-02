Airtel Cheapest Plan that Bundles Adobe Express Premium

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator has the cheapest prepaid plan with Adobe Express Premium bundled at Rs 199. Before we jump to the plan, let's talk about the benefit we are focusing on. It was recently introduced, and is now being offered to every prepaid customer and broadband customer for free. The Adobe Express Premium costs Rs 4,000 a year. The telco is now offering it and customers can claim it from inside the Airtel Thanks app. Let's take a look at the prepaid plan we are discussing here and the benefits that users get with it.




Airtel Rs 199 Cheapest Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of total data. The plan offers unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS in total. The service validity of this plan is 28 days. On the website, Airtel has also mentioned that users get access to Airtel Xstream Play. Note that this is not a premium subscription of the OTT (over-the-top) platform, but only a regular one. So the regular subscription is actually already available for the users to access, even if they don't have an Airtel plan that explicitly mentions this benefit. So this is more like a marketing move from the company.

Of course, you won't get benefits such as 5G with this plan. However, the fact that you get free access to Adobe Express Premium for one year by just spending Rs 199 for a year is mind-blowing. Airtel is also offering other benefits such as Perplexity Pro subscription and Google Cloud subscription with its higher end plans to users for one year and six months, respectively. The Perplexity Pro subscription offer was announced by the telco in 2025, but it is only available for users who have already claimed it. It is not available anymore for the users.

