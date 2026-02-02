Xiaomi Expands Premium Service Center Network Throughout India

Xiaomi has added new premium service centers throughout India. Over 15 new premium service centers have been launched by the company. These are also 15 new cities. Xiaomi plans to open 100 premium service centers across the country, and this marks its second phase. On Jan 29, the company opened stores in Indore and Ludhiana, followed by Lucknow, Surat, and Viaskhapatnam on January 30, 2026. Note that while these service centers have been launched, they haven't gone live yet. They will go live in Q1 2026 through a steady and phased rollout.









Through its premium service centers, Xiaomi is not only building trust in the minds of the consuemers, but is also bringing them various benefits. These benefits include things such as 50% discount on spare parts and complimentary screen protectors for select devices, and more, subject to availability.

The company opened about 10 new premium service centers in 2025. It got strong response from the customers and nearly 95% of the devices were repaired and delivered within 24 hours. Customers can also take advantage of Xiaomi's Wednesday Service Days, an ongoing iniative to offer free service charges on out of warranty repairs and complimentary device health check-ups and professional cleaning, along with free software upgrades.