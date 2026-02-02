Bharti Airtel Takes Telecom Competition Beyond Tariffs with a Series of Industry First Innovations

Over the last 18 months, Bharti Airtel has been adding features that may not look dramatic at first glance. There are no flashy entertainment tie-ups or loud announcements. Instead, there is a steady stream of capabilities that quietly change what a telecom connection can mean for a user. Look at them together and a pattern becomes visible. Airtel is building a case that the next phase of India’s internet story is not about what people consume online, but about what they can safely do and create once they are connected.

The first sign of this shift appeared in the form of India’s first network-level AI system to detect spam calls and SMS. Most spam filters until now have depended on apps or handset features. Airtel’s approach worked at the network layer, identifying suspicious traffic before it reached the user. In a country where unwanted calls and scam messages have become a daily frustration, this was more than a cosmetic add-on. It was a structural layer of protection built into the connectivity itself.









Soon after, Airtel expanded this thinking into what it called the world’s first telecom-grade fraud protection working across apps, SMS, email and browsers. This was a step beyond blocking spam. It aimed to prevent users from falling into phishing traps, malicious links and fraudulent domains regardless of where the threat appeared. The telecom network was being positioned not just as a carrier of data, but as a real-time safety net for digital life.

For years, telecom bundles in India revolved around entertainment subscriptions, data quotas and content partnerships. Airtel’s recent features suggested a shift from asking what users can watch to asking how users can operate online with greater confidence and security.

The next set of industry firsts reinforced this direction. Airtel became the first telecom operator to offer Perplexity Pro, an AI-powered search and knowledge tool, free to its users. This was not another streaming benefit. It was a productivity tool. By placing AI search inside the Airtel ecosystem, the company signaled that access to intelligence and information could become part of a telecom plan.

Parallel to this consumer-facing move was a deeper infrastructure play. Through its enterprise arm Xtelify, Airtel launched Airtel Cloud, positioned as India’s first sovereign telco-grade cloud platform. As conversations around data sovereignty and local hosting grow louder, a telecom operator entering the cloud space indicates how connectivity providers are extending into digital infrastructure that powers applications, businesses and public services.

Another lesser-known but strategically important development was Airtel Skylark, a centimetre-level positioning service built with Swift Navigation using AI and ML. Precise positioning has applications across logistics, mobility, drones, mapping and smart city infrastructure. For a telecom network to provide this as a service suggests that the role of telcos is expanding into areas traditionally associated with specialised technology firms.

In January 2026, Shashwat Sharma took over as Managing Director and CEO of Airtel. Since then, the direction of these additions appears more coherent. The features are not random partnerships. They follow a theme of safety, intelligence, infrastructure and now creativity.

The latest example is Airtel offering Adobe Express Premium free for a year through the Airtel Thanks App. Adobe Express is a design and content creation platform used by students, entrepreneurs, small businesses and creators. Including such a tool in a telecom bundle sends a different message from traditional OTT partnerships. It suggests that Airtel sees millions of users not just as viewers of content, but as potential creators of it.

Taken together, this growing list of industry firsts paints a larger picture of where Airtel believes India’s digital journey is headed. The past decade was about bringing people online at scale. Affordable data made internet access common across urban and rural India. The current phase is about what those connected millions can achieve once they are online.

Airtel’s additions appear to align with this second phase. Network-level protection allows users to navigate the internet with less fear. AI search tools support learning and decision-making. Sovereign cloud infrastructure supports digital services and businesses. Precision positioning opens doors for advanced use cases. Creator tools like Adobe Express lower the barrier for anyone to design, communicate and build a presence online.

For users, this could gradually change expectations from a mobile plan. Instead of asking which entertainment apps are bundled, people may begin to look for tools that help them work, learn, stay safe and create. For students and small businesses, such inclusions could reduce the cost of accessing professional-grade digital tools.

For the telecom industry, Airtel’s industry-first run raises an important question. Are telecom networks evolving into digital capability platforms? If so, competition may increasingly be defined not only by price and speed, but by the usefulness of the ecosystem that surrounds the connection.

Airtel’s recent moves suggest that the company is betting on this future. A future where the network does more than carry data. It protects users, enables intelligence, hosts infrastructure and now encourages creation.