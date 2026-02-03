Airtel Introduces Unlimited 4G Plans

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Bharti Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 4G and 5G data. The unlimited 4G and 5G data here means a commercial limit of 300GB every 30 days.

Highlights

  • Airtel has now introduced unlimited 4G data with select prepaid plans.
  • The plans are old, just the data benefit has been changed to unlimited.
  • It is both unnlimited 4G and 5G.

Airtel has now introduced unlimited 4G data with select prepaid plans. The plans are old, just the data benefit has been changed to unlimited. It is both unnlimited 4G and 5G. At present, this benefit appears to be reserved for two plans only. These two plans cost Rs 399 and Rs 449. Both these plans are available widely in India. Let's take a look at the benefits and what users will get with unlimited 4G data.




Airtel Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 4G and 5G data. The unlimited 4G and 5G data here means a commercial limit of 300GB every 30 days. This is 2 days more than what Vodafone Idea gives users to consume the same amount of data. For Vi customers, the unlimited 4G/5G means 300GB for 28 days. The service validity of this plan is 28 days only. So this plan is designed for someone with short-term service validity and high amounts of data usage. Along with all this, users get the following benefits as well:

  • Adobe Express Premium for one year
  • Airtel Xstream Play free access
  • Free Hellotunes

Airtel Rs 449 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity as well. With this plan, users get unlimited 4G and 5G data too (which is 300GB for 30 days), and more such as unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are many additional benefits bundled with the plan at no extra cost by Airtel, they are:

  • Google One (30GB cloud storage)
  • JioHotstar Mobile for 28 days
  • SonyLIV + 20 OTTs as part of Airtel Xstream play
  • Apple Music for six months
  • Free Hellotunes

These are two plans that are available for customers with unlimited 4G and 5G data at the moment.

