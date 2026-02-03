Oakley Meta Vanguard Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Oakley has launched the Meta Vanguard in India. These are Oakley glasses for athletes built in partnership with Meta to make them smart. If you are a runner, a cricketer, or someone who egages in outdoor sports, these smart glasses are made for you. There's a 12MP camera with support for 1080p 60fps recording. Users can now listen to or speak with the Meta AI with these smartglasses.









The price is quite expensive, as you would expect for a product like this.

Oakley Meta Vanguard Price in India

The Oakley Meta Vanguard is priced at Rs 52,300 in India. You can get it in India from LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, and leading optical stores across the country. Customers can choose from four different smart glasses here:

Oakley Meta Vanguard Black with Prizm 24K

Oakley Meta Vanguard White with Prizm Black

Oakley Meta Vanguard Black with Prizm Road

Oakley Meta Vanguard White with Prizm Sapphire

These glasses use the Prizm Lens technology which is claimed to block out wind, dust, and sun. The next time you go for a marathon, wear these. Even for cyclists, this is a great product. The 12MP camera in these glasses has a 122-degree field of view (FoV) along with open-ear speakers and a five-microphone array. There's also an action button which allows users to control the different camera modes.

The company has also partnered with Garmin to integrate Meta AI with the company's smartwatches. There's support for Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. The glasses also come with 32GB of built-in storage. Meta says the glasses can offer up to nine hours of usage in a single charge. With the charging case, it goes up to 36 hours in one go, which is pretty cool.