Oakley Meta Vanguard Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Oakley Meta Vanguard is priced at Rs 52,300 in India. You can get it in India from LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, and leading optical stores across the country.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Oakley has launched the Meta Vanguard in India.
  • These are Oakley glasses for athletes built in partnership with Meta to make them smart.
  • If you are a runner, a cricketer, or someone who egages in outdoor sports, these smart glasses are made for you.

Follow Us

oakley meta vanguard launched in india price

Oakley has launched the Meta Vanguard in India. These are Oakley glasses for athletes built in partnership with Meta to make them smart. If you are a runner, a cricketer, or someone who egages in outdoor sports, these smart glasses are made for you. There's a 12MP camera with support for 1080p 60fps recording. Users can now listen to or speak with the Meta AI with these smartglasses.




The price is quite expensive, as you would expect for a product like this.

Read More - Realme 16 5G Expected to Launch Soon in India after BIS Certification

Oakley Meta Vanguard Price in India

The Oakley Meta Vanguard is priced at Rs 52,300 in India. You can get it in India from LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, and leading optical stores across the country. Customers can choose from four different smart glasses here:

  • Oakley Meta Vanguard Black with Prizm 24K
  • Oakley Meta Vanguard White with Prizm Black
  • Oakley Meta Vanguard Black with Prizm Road
  • Oakley Meta Vanguard White with Prizm Sapphire

Read More - OPPO K14x 5G Launch Date Confirmed for India

These glasses use the Prizm Lens technology which is claimed to block out wind, dust, and sun. The next time you go for a marathon, wear these. Even for cyclists, this is a great product. The 12MP camera in these glasses has a 122-degree field of view (FoV) along with open-ear speakers and a five-microphone array. There's also an action button which allows users to control the different camera modes.

The company has also partnered with Garmin to integrate Meta AI with the company's smartwatches. There's support for Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. The glasses also come with 32GB of built-in storage. Meta says the glasses can offer up to nine hours of usage in a single charge. With the charging case, it goes up to 36 hours in one go, which is pretty cool.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Mahmood Junaid :

There is also a 105rs unlimited 4g+5g data plan for 28 days… India is now turning into a mobile broadband…

Airtel Introduces Unlimited 4G Plans

rahul_yadav :

I think you seen new Antenna with a BSNL logo it support 4G Network. By seeing the antenna you cannot…

Kumar Mangalam Birla Comments on Vodafone Idea Turning Point

Sujata :

Yeah, Vi have to step up its network strenght in weaker circles (15 out of 22) as well, otherwise, it's…

Airtel Introduces Unlimited 4G Plans

Sujata :

I think, I should wait for a few months to see if the unlimited 4G is same as unlimited 5G,…

Airtel Introduces Unlimited 4G Plans

Sujata :

Make it either 3 GB or 5 GB. "Third largest telco in India"......waise kitna telco hain Ind mein? Oh It's…

Vodafone Idea Rs 44 Prepaid Plan Launched with OTT Benefit

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments