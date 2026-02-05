JioHome Plan Which Offers Netflix and 300 Mbps Speed

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, offers a broadband plan with which you will get 300 Mbps download speed and a free access to Netflix. This plan costs Rs 1499 and is a little old. Users get 3, 6, and 12 months worth of subscription as well if they want to prepay to Jio. The home broadband business of the telco comes under JioHome segment now. There are multiple OTT (over-the-top) subscriptions bundled with the plan. Let's take a look at the broadband plan in detail now.









Reliance Jio Rs 1499 Broadband Plan Details

Reliance Jio Rs 1499 broadband plan comes with 300 Mbps of speed for both download and upload. There's free voice calling included as well. However, for the voice calling, the landline instrument needs to be purchased separately by the customer. Jio doesn't sell landline instruments. There's 1000+ on-demand TV channels bundled with the plan.

The OTT benefits bundled with the plan are the following: Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime Lite, YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, TimesPlay, TarangPlus, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, ETV Win, and FanCode (via JioTV+). For now customers, as mentioned above, users will get to purchase this plan for three, six, and 12 months.

This plan is available for both AirFiber and Fiber customers. With Fiber, users will get 3.3TB, or 3300GB of data. For AirFiber, users will get 1TB, or 1000GB of data. The speed drops at 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. The Amazon Prime Lite subscription is bundled for the users with the plan and it is valid for two years.

Users need to pay additional GST to customers with the plan upon final billing. In addition, users need to pay additional GST on applicable components.