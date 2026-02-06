Apple is Likely Launching a New iPhone this Month

Reported by Tanuja K 0

In the camera department, the iPhone 17e is expected to retain the single camera system that was also there last year with the iPhone 16e. This is something which Apple can likely change now.

Highlights

  • Apple is soon expected to launch a new iPhone.
  • It is likely the successor to the iPhone 16e.
  • We are talking about the iPhone 17e.

Follow Us

apple is likely launching a new iphone

Apple is soon expected to launch a new iPhone. It is likely the successor to the iPhone 16e. We are talking about the iPhone 17e. This is a new iPhone from the company and it will likely feature the same design overall as the previous one. However, we could see one change, and that is the introduction of the Dynamic Island and the removal of old traditional notch from the device. iPhone 16e was launched in India on February 19, 2025. Thus, the next new iPhone 17e could also come soon.




Read More - Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G India Launch Date Announced

In the camera department, the device is expected to retain the single camera system that was also there last year with the iPhone 16e. This is something which Apple can likely change now. The regular iPhone 17 has a 120Hz refresh rate panel, this is not something we expect with the iPhone 17e. We do expect to see a processor upgrade. We could see the new A19 chip on the iPhone 17e. The iPhone 16e has the A18 processor, which also powered the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 17e could also feature the new C1X modem, which won't be a surprise as the iPhone 16e was the first to feature the C1 5G modem.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Yes

Airtel Introduces Unlimited 4G Plans

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi also started similar plan at 139.

Airtel Introduces Unlimited 4G Plans

TheAndroidFreak :

Yes

Airtel Introduces Unlimited 4G Plans

TheAndroidFreak :

Now Vi has also similar plan for 139.

Airtel Introduces Unlimited 4G Plans

TheAndroidFreak :

What maximum speeds?

Airtel Introduces Unlimited 4G Plans

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments