Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is priced in the budget segment and has a sizeable battery as well. The phone is also promised long software support from the company. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.

Highlights

  • Samsung has launched the Galaxy A07 5G in India.
  • This is not an entirely new phone.
  • The Galaxy A07 was already launched in India in 2025.

samsung galaxy a07 5g launched in india

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A07 5G in India. This is not an entirely new phone. The Galaxy A07 was already launched in India in 2025, but that was the 4G variant. This is the new 5G variant. The device is priced in the budget segment and has a sizeable battery as well. The phone is also promised long software support from the company. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.




Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G has launched in India in multiple memory variants:

  • 4GB + 128GB = Rs 15,999
  • 6GB + 128GB = Rs 17,999

The device is now available to be purchased from Amazon India and it will go on sale on the website with a Rs 1,000 instant bank discount offer as well. It will be available with select banks which you can check on the platform.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G has the following specifications:

  • 6.7-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and 800nits of peak brightness.
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.
  • 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
  • Android 16 OS based on One UI 8.
  • 6 major OS updates with 6 years of security updates.
  • 50MP primary shooter with a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP selfie camera.
  • 6000mAh battery with 25W wired fast-charging.
  • IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.
  • Expandable storage up to 2TB.

