OPPO Find X9s, POCO X8 will Feature the New MediaTek Dimensity Chip

OPPO Find X9s 5G and POCO X8 will be the first phones in India to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor. This chip was announced for the global market in January 2026. This was announced at a MediaTek event in Delhi. The OPPO Find X9s is expected to launch in Q2 2026 in India. The same device is reported to power the POCO X8 series as well.









The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s will be a powerful processor, and would come in flagship-level devices. The Realme GT 8 is also teased to arrive with the same chipset in India.

So what's so cool about the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s? Let's check it out.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500s is a flagship-level 3nm chip. It features on Arm Cortex-X925 Ultra core clocked at 3.73 GHz and three Arm Cortex-X4 cores, and four Arm Cortex-A720 cores. The CPU is paired with an Immortalis-G925 GPU. The chip will support LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. This chip will also support WQHD+ screen with up to 180Hz refresh rate and 320MP camera sensors.

The chipset will support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-SIM 5G, 4G LTE, Galileo, NavIC, BeiDou, and QZSS.