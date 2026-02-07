iPhone Gets Major Update for Phone App

Reported by Tanuja K 0

For a long time now, Apple has enabled iPhones to filter out spam pretty well. However, what has that done sometimes is that it has hidden legitimate calls from unknown callers, which can be a major issue sometimes.

Highlights

  • Apple has pushed a major update for the iPhones. With this, users will get a new and updated Phone app.
  • The major thing is including a new call screening option, which is a major convenience for the users.
  • In this update, there has been a special focus on the Phone and the Messages app.

iphone gets major update for phone app

Apple has pushed a major update for the iPhones. With this, users will get a new and updated Phone app. The major thing is including a new call screening option, which is a major convenience for the users. In this update, there has been a special focus on the Phone and the Messages app. With the new update, there are new beautiful ringtones, Live Translation, and a lot more. The call screening feature is a standout this time.




Apple now asks callers why they are calling, which, to be honest, is a brilliant feature. Users can just go to the Settings app and then into Apps, and then to the Phone app. There, just scroll down and find 'Screen Unkown Callers'. You will get three options here:

  • Never
  • Ask Reason for Calling
  • Silence

Ask Reason for Calling is a new feature here, and one that is a middle ground between Never and Silence options. This is a cool feature, and we expect many people to start

Related Posts

Editors Pick

