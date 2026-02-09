OPPO Reno15c Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OPPO, a tech brand, has launched the OPPO Reno15c in India. The phone has launched in the country, and it is priced at the mid-range premium segment. The OPPO Reno15c combines advanced camera and video capabilities, long-term sotware support and all-round durability. The phone also comes with instant cashback and up to 12 months of zero down payment. The phone is available in two colours, and has an advanced camera system. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the device.









OPPO Reno15c Price in India

OPPO Reno15c is available in two memory variants in India:

8GB+256GB = Rs 34,999

12GB+256GB = Rs 37,999

The phone is available for purchase with offers on Amazon, Flipkart, and OPPO E-Store. The device is available in two colours - Afterglow Pink, and Twilight Blue.

OPPO Reno15c Specifications in India

OPPO Reno15c has a 6.59-inch display with support for 12oHz refresh rate. The phone has support for IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating. There's a 50MP Ultra-Clear main camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view. The phone will get 5 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates. The device packs a 7000mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging.

OPPO Reno15c is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The AI LinkBoost 3.0 on the phone will ensure great connectivity whether you are playing games or making calls.