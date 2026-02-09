Tecno Pova Curve 2 Teases a Massive 8000mAh Battery

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G could come with a curved-edge AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. The chipset under the hood could be the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and HiOS-based Android 16.

Highlights

  Tecno, a fast-growing smartphone tech brand, is soon expected to launch a new smartphone in India.
  The phone we are talking about is the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G.
  This will be the successor to Tecno Pova Curve 5G.

tecno pova curve 2 teases a massive

Tecno, a fast-growing smartphone tech brand, is soon expected to launch a new smartphone in India. The phone we are talking about is the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G. This will be the successor to Tecno Pova Curve 5G. This will be a phone which will pack a humongous battery, as teased by the brand. The phone will at least pack a 8000mAh battery on the device. In a teaser, the brand said that the phone's battery will last at least 2 days. Despite the large size of the battery, the brand said that the phone will measure under 8mm in thickness and weigh below 200 grams. The device has now been spotted at the TUV certification.




The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G could come with a curved-edge AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. The chipset under the hood could be the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and HiOS-based Android 16. A teaser post has already confirmed that the phone will be available in silver, black, and purple shades.

The other details about the phone are unkown at the moment. However, in the coming days, since the launch is nearby, we expect to see more teasers from the brand.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

