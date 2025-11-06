Bharti Airtel has begun its transition from 5G to 5G-Advanced, marking the next major phase in India’s mobile network evolution. Airtel is currently deploying a dual-mode 5G network that integrates both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) modes, designed to deliver higher speeds, lower latency, and improved reliability for users across the country.

Airtel Dual-Mode Technology Explained

Airtel’s new dual-mode architecture combines the strengths of both existing and next-generation network cores. The NSA layer continues to leverage 4G infrastructure for coverage and compatibility, while the SA layer introduces a fully cloud-native, low-latency core built for future applications such as real-time gaming, connected cars, and smart factories. Together, the two modes form a bridge between today’s 5G networks and tomorrow’s intelligent 5G-Advanced systems.









Rollout Across 13 Circles

The service is already live for fixed wireless access (FWA) users across 13 telecom circles, giving households and small businesses faster and more stable broadband-grade connectivity over the air. Airtel has also initiated mobile network pilots in select cities, paving the way for a nationwide rollout once performance metrics meet commercial standards. The company has not disclosed a specific launch date but indicated that expansion will be tied to traffic growth and device ecosystem readiness.

What It Means for Airtel Consumers

For everyday users, Airtel’s 5G-Advanced shift promises noticeable improvements.

More consistent data speeds: Dual-mode operation allows seamless switching between NSA and SA, reducing network congestion. Reduced lag for gaming and calls: The SA core minimizes latency, improving responsiveness for real-time activities. Better reliability: Enhanced handover mechanisms and AI-based traffic management ensure fewer call drops and smoother connectivity.

Airtel is positioning this transition not just as a speed upgrade but as the foundation for a new digital experience. The network’s capabilities are expected to support emerging technologies such as cloud gaming, extended reality, and industrial IoT solutions that rely on ultra-low latency and deterministic performance.

Airtel’s move comes as global operators begin upgrading 5G networks to the 3GPP Release-18 standard, often called “5.5G” or 5G-Advanced. In India, Airtel faces competition from Reliance Jio, which has built a full Standalone 5G network. Airtel’s hybrid approach allows it to balance performance gains with cost efficiency while preparing for a full SA transition over time.

By introducing 5G-Advanced Airtel is expected to strengthen its position in enterprise solutions, home broadband, and high-value customer segments.

As pilots expand and more devices become compatible, Airtel’s dual-mode network will serve as the backbone for India’s next wave of digital innovation. The shift from 5G to 5G-Advanced marks not just a technological upgrade, but a step toward more intelligent, efficient, and immersive connectivity for millions of users.