Airtel Rs 1199 Plan is Perfect for Entertainment

Bharti Airtel's Rs 1199 prepaid plan is one of the best options for consumers to get entertained today. The company has been offering this plan for a long time now, and it is not a new offering. The Airtel Rs 1199 plan has the perfect ingredients to entertain people. The plan offers users unlimited 5G, which is a must as it offers high-speed internet access to the consumers. The Airtel Rs 1199 plan also covers the other things pretty well. There's not only unlimited 5G, which is not really unlimited to be honest, as it is capped at 300GB, there's also plenty of 4G FUP (fair usage policy) data. Let's take a look at the complete benefits of the Rs 1199 prepaid plan from Airtel.









Bharti Airtel Rs 1199 Prepaid Plan Complete Benefits

Bharti Airtel's Rs 1199 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. The plan comes with unlimited 5G as mentioned above. Apart from this, there's also OTT (over-the-top) benefits as well. The OTT benefits include Amazon Prime Lite, unlimited 5G data, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, RewardsMini subscription, free Hellotunes, and Perplexity Pro AI. This plan carries a service validity of 84 days.

The Perplexity Pro AI subscription is worth Rs 17,000 and it is offered to the users at no extra cost for an entire year. The Airtel's Rs 1199 plan offers data, both 4G and 5G, and also gives plenty of OTT benefits. So once you take this, you don't need to subscribe to OTT platforms, or even need to purchase data separately.

The service validity may seem a little less to some people given the price, however, it still offers plenty of extra benefits to justify the value in today's market.