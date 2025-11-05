Motorola has just launched the Moto g67 Power in India. The Moto g67 Power is an affordable G series phone from the company. The device will go on sale on November 12, 2025 in India. The Moto g67 will be available for less than Rs 15,000. The device will go on sale via Flipkart, and online store of the company. Let's simply take a look at the price and specifications of the phone. Moto g67 will run on Android 15 based Hello UX. The phone will get one OS upgrade and three years of security patches. Let's take a look at the phone and specifications of the phone.









Moto g67 Power Price in India

The Moto g67 Power will be available in India starting at the price of Rs 15,999, but as a part of the introductory offer, the phone will be available for just Rs 14,999. The phone has a base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, meanwhile there's a higher memory variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The price for this variant is not yet announced.

Moto g67 Power Specifications in India

Moto g67 Power comes with one OS upgrade and three years of security updates for the phone. The phone will come with one year of OS update and three years of security patches. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD screen and 120Hz of refresh rate. The phone has a display with 20:9 aspect ratio. There's HDR10+ support and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the phone. There's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There's a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies. There's a 7000mAh battery inside with 30W wired fast-charging support.