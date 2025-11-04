What is Jio Starter Pack

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio's Rs 349 plan has been available for a long time for users. This plan comes with 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. The Jio Starter Pack is included with this plan.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering users a Starter Pack.
  • This Stater Pack is available only with the Rs 349 plan, Jio said on the website.
  • To get the Starter Pack from Jio, users will have to recharge with the Rs 349 plan.

Follow Us

what is jio starter pack

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering users a Starter Pack. This Stater Pack is available only with the Rs 349 plan, Jio said on the website. To get the Starter Pack from Jio, users will have to recharge with the Rs 349 plan. This is a must. After that, they will get all the benefits that the Rs 349 plan offers and more. So what's included in the "more", that is what we will fiind out here and then it is for you to determine whether it is worth it or not.




Read More - Jio is Offering 1 Year of 5G for Just Rs 601

Reliance Jio Starter Pack with the Rs 349 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 349 plan has been available for a long time for users. This plan comes with 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. The Jio Starter Pack is included with this plan. The plan will give users exciting benefits such as 28 days of Jio mobile service with unlimited 5G data and free voice calls.

Then there's a 90 days subscription to JioHotstar (TV and Mobile). This subscription will allow users to watch the content in a single screen only. Along with this, useers will also get 50GB of JiOAICloud storage. Jio said that users recharging with this plan will also get the anniversary benefits.

Read More - Jio Just Killed the Competition with AI Offer

These anniversary benefits include:

  • 2% extra gold if the user purchases it through the JioGold. To claim, give a missed call on +91-8010000524
  • JioHome 2 -month free trial on new connection
  • Reliance Digital: Rs 399 off on select electronic products
  • Ajio: Flat Rs 200 off on minimum order value of Rs 1,000
  • Zomato: 3 months of Zomato Gold
  • JioSaavn: 1 month of JioSaavn Pro
  • Netmeds: 6 months of Netmeds First membership
  • EaseMyTrip: Rs 2,220 off on Domestic Flights and 15% off on flights

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Grs :

And their network is still superior to Airtel 4G at some places - this is not true at all..Vi 4g…

Tillman Global Holdings in Talks to Invest USD 4–6 Billion…

WIN :

Recharge for 1 year Why would you recharge on monthly basis?

Tariff Hike 2025: BSNL Reduces Validity of Multiple Prepaid Plans

WIN :

They are getting all taxes, agr etc waived off due to recent UK trade deal, loss or revenue/taxes to government,…

Tillman Global Holdings in Talks to Invest USD 4–6 Billion…

Faraz :

Vi is not giving 199- 1GB/day since September. Since Jio/Airtel removed it, Vi is offering at 249. At 199, it's…

Tillman Global Holdings in Talks to Invest USD 4–6 Billion…

Faraz :

I'm expecting Airtel to buy 10 MHz and Vi to buy 5 MHz of 600 MHz spectrum. But before that,…

IMC 2025: Vodafone Idea AI-Powered Safety Initiative, 5G and AI…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments