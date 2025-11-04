what is jio starter pack

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering users a Starter Pack. This Stater Pack is available only with the Rs 349 plan, Jio said on the website. To get the Starter Pack from Jio, users will have to recharge with the Rs 349 plan. This is a must. After that, they will get all the benefits that the Rs 349 plan offers and more. So what's included in the "more", that is what we will fiind out here and then it is for you to determine whether it is worth it or not.









Reliance Jio Starter Pack with the Rs 349 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 349 plan has been available for a long time for users. This plan comes with 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. The Jio Starter Pack is included with this plan. The plan will give users exciting benefits such as 28 days of Jio mobile service with unlimited 5G data and free voice calls.

Then there's a 90 days subscription to JioHotstar (TV and Mobile). This subscription will allow users to watch the content in a single screen only. Along with this, useers will also get 50GB of JiOAICloud storage. Jio said that users recharging with this plan will also get the anniversary benefits.

These anniversary benefits include: