Airtel Net Profit Stood at Rs 6792 Crore in Q2 FY26

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, recently released its Q2 FY26 performance report. The telco reported its net profit at Rs 6,792 crore, significantly higher compared to Rs 3,911 crore in Q2 FY25. The mobile business of the telco reported growing income, with a rising average revenue per user (ARPU). The India mobile business reported a 13.2% YoY revenue increase. Along with this, the company achieved 30.2% YoY increase in Homes business revenues. The net customer additions reached a record high for the telco during the quarter, as the company added 951,000 new customers.









Read More - Bharti Airtel Most Expensive Postpaid Plan Detailed

What was not good for the telco was a decline in Digital TV business revenues by 0.7%. The smartphone data customers of the telco went up by 5.1 million QoQ and 22.2 million YoY. The postpaid net adds for the telco stood at 0.95 million during the quarter.

Airtel's ARPU during Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 256, the highest in the industry. This brings Airtel closer to its goal of reaching an ARPU of Rs 300. With another round of tariff hikes, the telco should be able to reach that figure quite fast. During the quarter, the telco partnered with Perplexity to offer the AI company's pro subscription worth Rs 17,000 to users at no cost.

Read More - Jio is Offering 1 Year of 5G for Just Rs 601

The company's B2B revenues also went up by 4.3% on a sequential basis. The telco is betting on data center and cloud market in the country to drive future growth for the B2B unit. The Digital TV recorded revenues of Rs 753 crore with a customer base of 15.4 million. The company said that its IPTV business continued to gain traction with strong adoption by customers.

The capex for the quarter for Bharti Airtel was Rs 9,643 crore. The company's been investing in spreading its 5G networks throughout the India, and is also planning to launch 5G SA (standalone) network.