Airtel Net Profit Stood at Rs 6792 Crore in Q2 FY26

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Airtel's ARPU during Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 256, the highest in the industry. This brings Airtel closer to its goal of reaching an ARPU of Rs 300. With another round of tariff hikes, the telco should be able to reach that figure quite fast.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, recently released its Q2 FY26 performance report.
  • The telco reported its net profit at Rs 6,792 crore, significantly higher compared to Rs 3,911 crore in Q2 FY25.
  • The mobile business of the telco reported growing income, with a rising average revenue per user (ARPU).

Follow Us

airtel net profit stood at rs 6792

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, recently released its Q2 FY26 performance report. The telco reported its net profit at Rs 6,792 crore, significantly higher compared to Rs 3,911 crore in Q2 FY25. The mobile business of the telco reported growing income, with a rising average revenue per user (ARPU). The India mobile business reported a 13.2% YoY revenue increase. Along with this, the company achieved 30.2% YoY increase in Homes business revenues. The net customer additions reached a record high for the telco during the quarter, as the company added 951,000 new customers.




Read More - Bharti Airtel Most Expensive Postpaid Plan Detailed

What was not good for the telco was a decline in Digital TV business revenues by 0.7%. The smartphone data customers of the telco went up by 5.1 million QoQ and 22.2 million YoY. The postpaid net adds for the telco stood at 0.95 million during the quarter.

Airtel's ARPU during Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 256, the highest in the industry. This brings Airtel closer to its goal of reaching an ARPU of Rs 300. With another round of tariff hikes, the telco should be able to reach that figure quite fast. During the quarter, the telco partnered with Perplexity to offer the AI company's pro subscription worth Rs 17,000 to users at no cost.

Read More - Jio is Offering 1 Year of 5G for Just Rs 601

The company's B2B revenues also went up by 4.3% on a sequential basis. The telco is betting on data center and cloud market in the country to drive future growth for the B2B unit. The Digital TV recorded revenues of Rs 753 crore with a customer base of 15.4 million. The company said that its IPTV business continued to gain traction with strong adoption by customers.

The capex for the quarter for Bharti Airtel was Rs 9,643 crore. The company's been investing in spreading its 5G networks throughout the India, and is also planning to launch 5G SA (standalone) network.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Grs :

And their network is still superior to Airtel 4G at some places - this is not true at all..Vi 4g…

Tillman Global Holdings in Talks to Invest USD 4–6 Billion…

WIN :

Recharge for 1 year Why would you recharge on monthly basis?

Tariff Hike 2025: BSNL Reduces Validity of Multiple Prepaid Plans

WIN :

They are getting all taxes, agr etc waived off due to recent UK trade deal, loss or revenue/taxes to government,…

Tillman Global Holdings in Talks to Invest USD 4–6 Billion…

Faraz :

Vi is not giving 199- 1GB/day since September. Since Jio/Airtel removed it, Vi is offering at 249. At 199, it's…

Tillman Global Holdings in Talks to Invest USD 4–6 Billion…

Faraz :

I'm expecting Airtel to buy 10 MHz and Vi to buy 5 MHz of 600 MHz spectrum. But before that,…

IMC 2025: Vodafone Idea AI-Powered Safety Initiative, 5G and AI…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments