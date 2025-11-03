JioHotstar Premium at Just Re 1 for a Month

Reported by Tanuja K

Under this offer, users are getting 30 days of the platform's premium subscription at just Re 1. After that, the user will have to pay the regular charges. This could be an offer reserved for people who have never tried this platform's premium subscription.

  • JioHotstar, the largest OTT (over-the-top) platform based out of India is currently giving away the premium subscription of the platform at a discounted rate.
  • Note that the company hasn't confirmed this.
  The development was shared by a social media user on X, who goes by the username @AnuQuester_108.

JioHotstar, the largest OTT (over-the-top) platform based out of India is currently giving away the premium subscription of the platform at a discounted rate. Note that the company hasn't confirmed this. The development was shared by a social media user on X, who goes by the username @AnuQuester_108. In the screenshot shared by the user, it is visible that the JioHotstar Premium is available for just Re 1 as a trial offer. This could be a user specific offer as upon verifying it on our account, this offer wasn't visible on the platform.




Under this offer, users are getting 30 days of the platform's premium subscription at just Re 1. After that, the user will have to pay the regular charges. This could be an offer reserved for people who have never tried this platform's premium subscription. The premium subscription of the platform usually costs Rs 499 for three months and Rs 1499 for a year.

This is a win-win scenario for the platform and the users. The platform is anyway available at a lower cost with the lower tier subscriptions. The premium subscription will allow the platform to potentially get more high-paying customers to try out its services and the users who have been sceptical about the platform are going to be able to use it for essentially no cost to make up their mind further.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

