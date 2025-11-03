OnePlus Announces OP Gaming Core with OnePlus 15

OnePlus has unveiled a new proprietary gaming technology with the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 15 will come integrated with the OP Gaming Core. This will help with delivering an enhanced gaming experience to the users. It will help with the OnePlus CPU scheduler to maintain a stable 120fps experience in popular games. The gaming technology comes with OnePlus performance Tri-Chip, which integrates three physical chips, and OP FPS Max, a high-frame rate gaming solution.









OnePlus said that it has built OP Gaming Core, which is a chip-level technology, developed with more than 20,000 lines of original code. This changes the way the delivery of gaming performance is executed at the hardware level. It will be available for users to experience with the OnePlus 15. OnePlus is likely going to include this in the future devices as well.

With the Next-Gen HyperRendering, OnePlus said that it will reconstruct the GPU pipeline and achieve an 80% improvement in per-frame rendering efficiency using optimised Vulkan driver-layer instruction logic. There's new Wi-Fi chip G2. This new performance trip-chip is built on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Some titles will also be able to deliver 165fps gameplay across popular titles. Later on, it will also be extended to other titles.