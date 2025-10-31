iQOO 15 India Launch Date and Other Confirmed Details

iQOO 15, the next flagship from iQOO will launch soon in India. The phone has already launched in the China market. It will run on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16 out of the box. The iQOO 15 will launch in the global and Indian markets on November 26, 2025. It will be the successor to the iQOO 13 and ahead of its debut, the phone has been spotted on a benchmarking site. The benchmarking site we are talking about is Geekbench. This development is major because it helps us understand the power of the device.









The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. In the single-core score, the phone scored 3558 points and in the multi-core score, the phone scored 10,128 points. It has Adreno 840 GPU, Android 16, and 16GB of RAM. This chipset was anyway known to come with the phone. The very same chipset is also under the hood of OnePlus 15, which will also launch in India next month.

iQOO 15 should be very the same in the global market as it is in the China market. The only major difference could come in the pricing and the memory variants available for the global markets. Companies often tend to offer more memory variants/configurations of the device in China compared to the global market.