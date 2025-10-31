Customer Service Is a Challenge for Banking Sector: Arundhati Bhattacharya



Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India and former Chairperson of the State Bank of India (SBI), spoke at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025 in Mumbai about the challenges facing the banking sector. She emphasised that customer service remains a major challenge for banks, particularly the need to balance convenience and security in a rapidly changing technological environment. Bhattacharya highlighted how technology has transformed banking services, while stressing that maintaining customer trust remains critically important.

Balancing Convenience and Security in Banking

In a Fireside chat with Nivedita Mookerji, Arundhati Bhattacharya said, "Customer service is a challenge for banks as it requires striking the right balance between convenience and security." She noted that banks today operate in an environment where technology has transformed how services are delivered, but maintaining customer trust remains critical.









Technology as the Core of Sustainability

Speaking about the integration of technology in the banking sector, she said, "One of the biggest challenges that the banking sector has now is technology." She added that the sustainability of financial institutions now depends on their technological capabilities. "Any organisation that is not taking IT seriously is not going to sustain beyond a particular point in time. A strong IT backbone is important for all organisations," she said.

BFSI: The Most Digitally Mature Sector

Bhattacharya added that the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector is the "most digitally mature of all," carrying a greater responsibility to continuously improve and innovate.

She also pointed out that many financial institutions continue to grapple with "technical debt", outdated systems and processes that slow down innovation. "Organisations need to modernise infrastructure and invest in training to make digital adoption seamless," she said.

She further emphasised that while technology enables speed and efficiency, the essence of customer service must not be lost in automation. "One business that will always remain unfinished is customer service," she remarked, adding that responsiveness will always define good banking.

Agentic AI and the Future of Tech-Driven Banking

She warns that no organisation can survive without a robust information-technology (IT) backbone. "Even at the bank, I strongly believed that any organisation not taking IT seriously will not sustain itself. Whether you're a small family-run shop or in HR, logistics, manufacturing, or services — a strong IT backbone is essential," she said in response to a question about her experience transitioning from SBI to Salesforce in the world of technology.

"Technology is evolving at an unprecedented speed. We are now working with Agentic AI, and in just 13 months we have covered enormous ground, enabling Agentic enterprises. The pace of change is extraordinary, even within tech," Bhattacharya added.

Reflecting on the banking sector from an external perspective, Bhattacharya said: "The sector's challenges today are different. One of the biggest now is technology — how banks use it to deliver better services, and how they reconcile the fact that work done by people can now be done by digital agents that can think, generate, and act. Banks must leverage tech to reach the last mile — to 600,000 villages where financial literacy is still lacking but crucial for unlocking India's potential. BFSI is the most digitally mature sector, so it must absorb new technology and use it daily to deliver the best to customers and show the way for other industries."

YONO: Pushing the Envelope in Digital Banking

She recalled that when YONO was launched, it was far ahead of private or foreign banks. "The risk-management techniques we put in place, tech for credit underwriting, reaching the right customers through inclusion efforts, and the range of products — we pushed the envelope," she said.

Bhattacharya emphasised that customer service will always remain a work in progress because expectations keep rising. "Take technology: Customers want safety, but if we add multiple login layers, they complain; if login is easier, they worry about risk. We could have done better with customer literacy — explaining safety measures while retaining convenience. Every stakeholder, including the regulator, has a role."