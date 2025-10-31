Apple Hits All Time Revenue Record in India owing to iPhone 17

Apple recently released its reports for September 2025 quarter. According to the report, the company posted a record revenue in a single quarter in India. This is largely due to the strong demand for the iPhone 17 series in India. This time, the base iPhone 17 has received huge praise from the market and the tech enthusiasts.









Tim Cook, CEO of Apple said, "We grew in the vast majority of markets we track and had September-quarter revenue records in dozens of markets… We also set a September-quarter revenue record in emerging markets, and an all-time revenue record in India."

What's interesting here is that this is the 14th straight quarter for Apple wherein it has posted record revenues in India. This is not just due to the iPhone 17 series, but also because of the expanding retail presence and local manufacturing. Apple now has four company owned stores in India. Along with that, the company also ships products online through its official store app and website in India.

Kevan Parekh, CFO, Apple, said, "iPhone revenue was $49 billion, up 6% year-over-year, driven by the iPhone 16 family. iPhone grew in the vast majority of the markets we track, with September-quarter records in many emerging markets, including Latin America, Middle East, and South Asia, and a record in India. The iPhone active installed base grew to an all-time high, and we set a September-quarter record for upgraders."

In India, the september quarter also brings a lot of festive sale offers and platforms like Flipkart and Amazon offer a ton of discounts on the iPhones. This also helps the company in pushing the iPhone sales in the country. With a strong demand for the iPhone 17 series, the company expects to see its sales growing even further in the coming quarters.