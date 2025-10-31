Aadhaar to Embrace AI, Blockchain and Quantum Tech in Vision 2032 Roadmap



Recognizing the rapidly evolving technological and regulatory landscape, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has embarked on a comprehensive strategic and technological review to chart the future course of Aadhaar through a new framework titled 'Aadhaar Vision 2032'. "Comprehensive strategic and technological review to shape the next decade of Aadhaar's evolution," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said on Friday, October 31, 2025.

UIDAI Charts the Next Decade of Aadhaar

According to the Ministry, the forward-looking roadmap aims to reinforce Aadhaar's technological foundation, integrate emerging digital innovations, and ensure that India's digital identity platform remains robust, inclusive, and future-ready. UIDAI's technology stack — the backbone of Aadhaar services and a key enabler of India's digital economy — is set for a significant upgrade under this initiative.

Expert Committee Formed to Lead Transformation

To steer this ambitious transformation, UIDAI has constituted a high-level Expert Committee chaired by Neelkanth Mishra, Chairperson of UIDAI. The committee brings together eminent experts and leaders from academia, industry, and public administration to guide the development of the Aadhaar Vision 2032 framework.

The panel includes Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI; Vivek Raghavan, Co-Founder, Sarvam AI; Dheeraj Pandey, Founder, Nutanix; Sasikumar Ganesan, Head of Engineering, MOSIP; Rahul Matthan, Partner, Trilegal; Navin Budhiraja, CTO and Head of Products, Vianai Systems; Dr. Prabaharan Poornachandran, Professor, Amrita University; Prof. Anil Jain, Michigan State University; Prof. Mayank Vatsa, IIT Jodhpur; and Abhishek Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General, UIDAI.

The Ministry stated that the committee will develop the Aadhaar Vision 2032 document, outlining the framework for a next-generation Aadhaar architecture aligned with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and emerging global standards of privacy and cybersecurity.

Alignment with Global Privacy and Data Protection Standards

The vision framework will focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Advanced Encryption, and next-generation Data Security mechanisms. These advancements are expected to enhance Aadhaar's resilience against evolving cybersecurity threats, ensure scalability for future demand, and strengthen adaptability in a rapidly changing digital environment.

Through this initiative, UIDAI has reaffirmed its commitment to technological excellence, innovation, and public trust. "The Vision 2032 roadmap is not only about sustaining technological leadership but also about reinforcing Aadhaar's role as a secure, inclusive, and people-centric digital identity," the Ministry said.