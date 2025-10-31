Jio, Airtel, Vi Need to Implement CNAP By March 2026: Report

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

jio airtel vi need to implement cnap

The Indian telecom operators including Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) need to implement the Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) system by March 2026. The officials in the know said that the government had intially targetted the end of the current calendar year. But that has now been extended by three months to the end of March 2026. The telcos have already been asked to make the CNAP service live in at least one circle within a week. The live tests from the telcos will start soon.




Some intial testing between the telcos has already been done. The CNAP system will allow the customers to see the name of the caller on their screen. The move was questioned by the telcos because of the cost issues and also because it can't be implemented for everyone. Only the consumers with 4G networks access will intially be able to get help from this system.

The CNAP system will ensure that frauds and scams reduce in the country. To add to this, the government has also asked the telcos to implement their own spam alert system, which the private telcos have done. Airtel and Jio have done it at scale, while there's no confirmation about Vi's timeline for implementing this.

