OnePlus 15R Could Launch in India on November 13

OnePlus 15R is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition, and a large 6.83-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 165Hz refresh rate. The phone might come with two cameras at the back, a 50MP wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor.

  • OnePlus 15R, aka OnePlus Ace 6 has already launched in China. OnePlus 15R will be the successor to the OnePlus 13R.
  • What's more is that we know the complete specifications of the Ace 6, and thus also know the OnePlus 15R features because of that.
  • The OnePlus 15 has been confirmed to launch in India on November 13, 2025.

OnePlus 15R, aka OnePlus Ace 6 has already launched in China. OnePlus 15R will be the successor to the OnePlus 13R. What's more is that we know the complete specifications of the Ace 6, and thus also know the OnePlus 15R features because of that. The OnePlus 15 has been confirmed to launch in India on November 13, 2025. This means that the company will likely also launch the OnePlus 15R during that time. There's going to be a global launch event on the day. The OnePlus 'R' device has been launched with the flagship for the last few years, and we expect it to remain the same way this time as well.




OnePlus 15R Specifications (Expected)

OnePlus 15R is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition, and a large 6.83-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 165Hz refresh rate. The phone might come with two cameras at the back, a 50MP wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor.

There's likely going to be a 16MP selfie sensor on the front as well. The OnePlus 15R could feature a 7800mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging. However, there's no mention of wireless charging for the OnePlus Ace 6, so we expect that the 15R could also miss out on that.

