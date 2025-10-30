Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Price Cut in India

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core is now available for just Rs 3,899. The product is available for Rs 2,899 for a limited time with a coupon of Rs 1,000. On top of that, there are some cashback and bank discount offers available as well.

  • Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, has cut down the price of one of its best earphones called the Galaxy Buds Core.
  • With the current launch offer, the company is offering the device for just Rs 2,899.
  • This offer is currently available on Amazon India, and is a limited time offer which can be unlocked through a coupon only.

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, has cut down the price of one of its best earphones called the Galaxy Buds Core. With the current launch offer, the company is offering the device for just Rs 2,899. This offer is currently available on Amazon India, and is a limited time offer which can be unlocked through a coupon only. The deal is straightforward and very easy to claim so that anyone who is on the platform of Amazon can instantly claim it. Let's take a look.




Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core is now available for just Rs 3,899. The product is available for Rs 2,899 for a limited time with a coupon of Rs 1,000. On top of that, there are some cashback and bank discount offers available as well. That would lower the price even further for the Galaxy Buds Core.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core offer a more budget friendly price tag with a modern design language and AI-enabled noise cancellation. There's a comprehensive six mic setup on the earphones along with robust Touch Controls. The deal is currently available on Amazon. If you want it, grab it now.

