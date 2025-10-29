Moto G67 India launch on November 5, 2025

The Motorola G67 is going to launch soon in India. The phone is going to launch on November 5, 2025, and it will be an exciting mix in the competition. The G series from Motorola always focuses on affordability and value. The Moto G67 is going to pack a massive battery for the users to enjoy the device without worrying about charging frequently. The Moto G67 will come with a 7000mAh battery, and the company is claiming that it can last up to 58 hours in a single charge.









Read More - OnePlus 15 India Launch Could Happen Soon

Moto G67 Camera Details

Moto G67 will come with a 50MP Sony LYT600 main camera sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For seflies, meanwhile, the phone will feature a 32MP sensor in the front. There's a 6.7-inch display on the phone and it will come with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. What's more is that Motorola is bringing back the vegan leather materal on this device. It will be available in three colour options for the consumers, all Pantone certified - Pantone Parachute, Pantone Blue Curacao, and Pantone Cilantro.

Read More - OPPO Announces Find X9 Series Privilege Pack for Rs 99

The phone will run on Android 15 OS out of the box and will feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will officially launch on November 5, 2025, and thus, we will get to know more about the device and its pricing details on that date.

The Moto G67 will be available for customers on the official website of the brand, and some other platforms such as Flipkart and offline stores. Let's wait for the next week for more details of the phone.