Reliance and Google Partner to Accelerate AI Adoption for Consumers and Businesses in India



Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), through its subsidiary Reliance Intelligence Limited, has announced a strategic partnership with Google to provide free access to Google Gemini AI Pro for Jio's young subscribers. The initiative, unveiled on October 30, 2025, marks a major step in Jio's efforts to democratise artificial intelligence for millions of Indians.

A "strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across India — empowering consumers, enterprises, and developers in line with Reliance's AI for All vision," Reliance said in a joint statement on Thursday. "This collaboration brings together Reliance's unmatched scale, connectivity, and ecosystem reach with Google's world-class AI technology. Together, these initiatives are aimed at democratizing AI access and strengthening the digital foundation for India’s AI-driven future."

RIL added, "This Diwali, Jio is furthering its commitment to democratise cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence for 500 million Indians, starting with the Jio youth, as a first step. This exclusive, limited-time offer is an unprecedented value unlock for Jio's most dynamic user segment, providing them with a 18-month subscription to Google's premium AI services."

1. Google AI Pro for Jio Users

Under this offer, Jio users aged 18 to 25 years (early access) with active 5G Unlimited Plans—both prepaid and postpaid starting from Rs 349—will receive complimentary access to Gemini AI Pro worth Rs 35,100 for 18 months. The subscription can be activated through the MyJio app by clicking on the "Claim Now" banner. The offer goes live on October 30, 2025.

RIL stated, "Reflecting Jio's commitment to empowering India's youth, the rollout will commence with early access for 18- to 25-year-old users on unlimited 5G plans and will swiftly expand to include every Jio customer nationwide in the shortest time possible."

"This partnership will also explore bringing more delightful local experiences powered by AI to Jio users, catering to India's rich cultural and linguistic diversity."

Gemini AI Pro users will gain access to Google's most advanced AI capabilities, including the Gemini 2.5 Pro model with Deep Research and limited video generation via Veo 3 Fast. The subscription also includes enhanced image generation through Nano Banana, 2 TB of cloud storage across Photos, Drive and Gmail, and upgraded access to AI tools such as Flow, Whisk, Gemini Code Assist, Gemini CLI and NotebookLM. Additionally, Gemini features will be integrated into Gmail, Docs and Vids, expanding productivity and creativity options for users.

The service is designed to activate once and remain free for 18 months, provided users stay on an eligible Jio 5G plan. Existing Gemini Pro subscribers will have the option to switch to the free "Google AI Pro – Powered by Jio" plan upon the expiry of their current paid subscription.

Jio said under the Free Gemini AI Pro Initiative, it is targeting the future. "The offer (early access) is specifically crafted for the Youth Segment (KyC Age up to 25 years) on the Jio network, ensuring the nation's future leaders have access to advanced digital tools."

Comparison of Gemini Pro with ChatGPT Go

2. Accelerating AI Innovation with Google's AI Hardware Accelerators

In line with its vision of building multi-GW, clean energy-powered, state-of-the-art sovereign compute capabilities, Reliance announced a partnership with Google Cloud to broaden access to its advanced AI hardware accelerators, Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). "This will enable more organisations to train and deploy larger, more complex AI models, as well as deliver faster inferencing to help execute highly demanding projects and accelerate AI adoption across the broader India AI ecosystem."

RIL added, "It will also strengthen India's national AI backbone, supporting the vision articulated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister to make India a global AI powerhouse."

3. Gemini Enterprise for Indian Businesses

This expanded collaboration also establishes Reliance Intelligence as a strategic go-to-market partner for Google Cloud, driving the adoption of Gemini Enterprise across Indian organisations.

"Gemini Enterprise is a next-generation, unified agentic AI platform for businesses that brings the best of Google AI to every employee, for every workflow. It empowers teams to discover, create, share, and run AI agents—all in one secure environment," Reliance said.

Reliance Intelligence will also develop and offer its own pre-built enterprise AI agents in Gemini Enterprise, expanding the available choice of both Google-built and third-party agents to users.

Leadership Speaks

Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited, said, "Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered - where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow."

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said, "Reliance is a longstanding partner in Google's goal of advancing India's digital future – together we've brought affordable internet access and smartphones to millions. Now, we are bringing this collaboration into the AI era. Today's announcement will put Google's cutting-edge AI tools in the hands of consumers, businesses, and India's vibrant developer community. I'm excited for how this partnership will help expand access to AI across India."