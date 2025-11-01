Vodafone Idea Unlimited 5G is Available in these Locations

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

To be eligble for the unlimited 5G offer, the user must have a 5G phone. 5G is available for users who recharge with at least the Rs 299 plan for prepaid and for postpaid consumers, the minimum recharge is Rs 451.

  Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has launched 5G in multiple locations.
  Even though the pace at which the telco is rolling out 5G is a little slow, it is still signicant from the eyes of the business.
  The telco has been struggling to raise additional funds via debt.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has launched 5G in multiple locations. Even though the pace at which the telco is rolling out 5G is a little slow, it is still signicant from the eyes of the business. The telco has been struggling to raise additional funds via debt. Without that, scaling capex would be a challenge with the current level of revenues. The Q2 FY26 results will be worth taking a look at. The 5G from the telecom operator is still present in many locations. Let's take a look at which these locations are.




Vodafone Idea Unlimited 5G Locations

Vodafone Idea Unlimited 5G is available in the following locations for users - Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Mysore, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, Sonipat, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Meerut, Vizag, Madurai, Agra, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune, Siliguri, Indore, Kolkata, Lucknow and Dehradun.

To be eligble for the unlimited 5G offer, the user must have a 5G phone. 5G is available for users who recharge with at least the Rs 299 plan for prepaid and for postpaid consumers, the minimum recharge is Rs 451. In some of the circles, the telco might remove the introductory price of Rs 299 and make it slightly more expensive to get the 5G benefit.

The unlimited 5G data offer is also given by Airtel and Jio to their customers. However, here the truly unlimited 5G data is only offered by Jio. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea have capped their 5G data consumption at 300GB. Also, the users need to make sure that their phone's network settings have allowed the device to latch to a 5G network. If it is, then whenever the user is in 5G covered area, the phone will automatically latch to the 5G network.

Expert Opinion

