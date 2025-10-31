BSNL Can Become a Benchmark in Public Sector Undertaking: Minister

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is eyeing to make a comeback in the market with high-speed 4G networks and 5G rollout in the future. The comeback would not only be a case study for the businesses, but it would also bring back public trust in the government institutions, believes Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications.









Taking to the social media platform X, Pemmasani, said, "Turning around BSNL is not just a company story — it’s about rebuilding public trust in government institutions. True transformation begins with leadership, passion, and the culture we build within our teams. Let’s nurture accountability and motivation at every level. Every rupee of revenue adds strength — more towers, better service, and greater public confidence. With collective resolve and purpose-driven leadership, BSNL can become a benchmark in public sector transformation."

In the first half of FY2026, BSNL has reported a total revenue of Rs 11,134 crore. In Q1, the revenue was Rs 5,787 crore, and in Q1, it was Rs 5,347 crore. The ARPU (average revenue per user) of the telco went up to Rs 91 per user a month in Q2, up from Rs 81 in the previous quarter, as per reports online. What's more is that BSNL has also been adding new users for the last few months. Where Jio and BSNL added new active users in September 2025, Airtel and Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) lost them.

BSNL is looking to roll out 5G in the near future. This will also be done using the homegrown tech from the companies including Tejas Networks, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). BSNL is also focusing on growing its home broadband business, which contributes majorly to its revenues.