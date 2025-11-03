LAVA Agni 4 Launch Date Confirmed

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Lava Agni 4 was teased on social media recently. The AGNI branding has been added in the middle of the two lenses. The company is likely going to pack a 7000mAh battery inside the phone.

Highlights

  • Lava, a Indian smartphone maker, has confirmed the launch date of Lava Agni 4.
  • This phone will be the successor to the Lava Agni 3.
  • The Lava Agni 4  will also be a 5G device like its predecessor.

Lava, a Indian smartphone maker, has confirmed the launch date of Lava Agni 4. This phone will be the successor to the Lava Agni 3. The Lava Agni 4  will also be a 5G device like its predecessor. The Lava Agni 3 was launched in India in October 2024. It is going to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The launch date has been confirmed for November 20, 2025. The phone will feature a dual-camera setup at the rear. The phone will likely feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC paired with UFS 4.0 internal storage.




The phone was teased on social media recently. The AGNI branding has been added in the middle of the two lenses. The company is likely going to pack a 7000mAh battery inside the phone. There aren't much details about the phone out in the market yet. However, it should be an exciting offering from the company. The Agni series from Lava has been a strong contender in the semi-affordable smartphone market.

Many expect that the phone will be priced around Rs 25,000 this time. This would not a cheap phone, and it will get plenty of competition from players like iQOO, OnePlus, Vivo and OPPO.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

Expert Opinion

