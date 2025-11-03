bharti airtel most expensive postpaid plan detailed

Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is one of the largest postpaid mobile players as well. Airtel offers its most expensive postpaid plan for Rs 1749. This is not a plan meant for a single person, however. This plan can be used by a total of five people, which makes it cool for people with large groups and families. It allows users to pay a single bill for everyone and keep expenses on track as well. The Rs 1749 plan would cost Rs 350 approximately for everyone. This plan bundles 11 add-on benefits for the customers. Let’s take a look at everything the user gets with this plan in detail below.









Airtel Rs 1749 Postpaid Plan Explained

Airtel’s Rs 1749 postpaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling for everyone. There are, of course, SMS benefits as well. However, the most amount of data is offered to the primary SIM. The primary SIM gets 200GB of data. The add-on SIM gets 30GB each. So a total of 320GB of data each month. Along with this, there’s of course, access to the 5G network of the telco. All of the Airtel’s postpaid mobile plans come with access to the 5G network. Now let’s take a look at the add-on benefits that consumers get.

Airtel’s Rs 1749 plan offers the following add-on benefits: Netflix Standard subscription, Amazon Prime for six months, Google One (100GB of cloud storage), Apple TV+, Apple Music, JioHotstar Mobile subscription for one year, Perplexity Pro AI, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, Fraud Detection and Spam Alerts, Free Hello Tunes, and Blue Ribbon Bag.

Note that the company will charge GST separately on the final bill. So the total amount that the user will need to pay will be close to Rs 2000

easily.