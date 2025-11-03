Bharti Airtel Most Expensive Postpaid Plan Detailed

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Airtel’s Rs 1749 postpaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling for everyone. There are, of course, SMS benefits as well. However, the most amount of data is offered to the primary SIM.

Highlights

  • Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is one of the largest postpaid mobile players as well.
  • Airtel offers its most expensive postpaid plan for Rs 1749.
  • This is not a plan meant for a single person, however.

Follow Us

bharti airtel most expensive postpaid plan detailed

Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is one of the largest postpaid mobile players as well. Airtel offers its most expensive postpaid plan for Rs 1749. This is not a plan meant for a single person, however. This plan can be used by a total of five people, which makes it cool for people with large groups and families. It allows users to pay a single bill for everyone and keep expenses on track as well. The Rs 1749 plan would cost Rs 350 approximately for everyone. This plan bundles 11 add-on benefits for the customers. Let’s take a look at everything the user gets with this plan in detail below.




Read More - Jio Just Killed the Competition with AI Offer

Airtel Rs 1749 Postpaid Plan Explained

Airtel’s Rs 1749 postpaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling for everyone. There are, of course, SMS benefits as well. However, the most amount of data is offered to the primary SIM. The primary SIM gets 200GB of data. The add-on SIM gets 30GB each. So a total of 320GB of data each month. Along with this, there’s of course, access to the 5G network of the telco. All of the Airtel’s postpaid mobile plans come with access to the 5G network. Now let’s take a look at the add-on benefits that consumers get.

Read More - What are JioTV Premium Prepaid Packs

Airtel’s Rs 1749 plan offers the following add-on benefits: Netflix Standard subscription, Amazon Prime for six months, Google One (100GB of cloud storage), Apple TV+, Apple Music, JioHotstar Mobile subscription for one year, Perplexity Pro AI, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, Fraud Detection and Spam Alerts, Free Hello Tunes, and Blue Ribbon Bag.

Note that the company will charge GST separately on the final bill. So the total amount that the user will need to pay will be close to Rs 2000
easily.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

SAROOP kumar DEY :

No comments

Jio is Offering 1 Year of 5G for Just Rs…

Faraz :

Getting Vi 2G only.. Glad that network still falls back to 2G. Don't know if it's the same in Airtel.…

IMC 2025: Vodafone Idea AI-Powered Safety Initiative, 5G and AI…

Faraz :

band 41 in Bihar in three four cities is already available since 2019. But out of thousands of cities+villages, 2…

BSNL Must Focus on QoS: Scindia

Faraz :

That's mostly mmwave 5G sites. Even n78 can cover upto a km in avg density population and upto 300-400 meter…

BSNL Must Focus on QoS: Scindia

Faraz :

Vi didn't launch 5G in a single city last month. As if they stopped 5G rollout. Even with supreme courts…

Vodafone Idea Unlimited 5G is Available in these Locations

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments